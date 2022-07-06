Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.58

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 80839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
