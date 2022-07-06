Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 6,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 363,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

