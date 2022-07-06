MAX Exchange Token Hits Market Cap of $863,545.32 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $863,545.32 and $15,909.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,501.41 or 0.99894446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00215857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00225774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00108346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00060887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004945 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

