Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 4.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

