McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,880. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

