McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,336. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.