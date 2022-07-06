McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $471.67. 8,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,345. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

