McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $4,441,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

