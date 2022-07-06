McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 34,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

