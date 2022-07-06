Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 5.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.20 ($2.29) and last traded at €2.20 ($2.29). 21,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.32 ($2.42).
The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.65 and a 200-day moving average of €2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.
About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)
Recommended Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.