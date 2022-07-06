Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 5.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.20 ($2.29) and last traded at €2.20 ($2.29). 21,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.32 ($2.42).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.65 and a 200-day moving average of €2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

