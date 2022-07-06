Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.