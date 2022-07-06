Menard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,370 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.