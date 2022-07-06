Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CRWD stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

