Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

