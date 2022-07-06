Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.