Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,266 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

