Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

