Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. 279,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

