Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.03

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 8466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

