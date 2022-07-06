Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

