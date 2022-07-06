Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Elevance Health by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,089,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 86,191 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Elevance Health by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV stock opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

