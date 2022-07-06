Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $11.69 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $7,627,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $596.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.74 and its 200 day moving average is $639.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

