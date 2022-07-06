Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $322.38 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.36 and its 200-day moving average is $292.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

