Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $14.23 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,718 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 305,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 167,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,667,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

