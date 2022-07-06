Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.43

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 61011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritor by 123.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Meritor by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.