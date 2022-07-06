Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 733,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $163,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.