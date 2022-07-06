Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 6.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $68,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

