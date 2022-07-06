Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 18,700 shares.

MYBUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.