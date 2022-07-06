MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 4,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

