MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.39

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $30.43 million and $1.76 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

