MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,523.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $161,523.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,166.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.00 or 0.05643058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00247261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00619822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00523216 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006189 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.