Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 58,506 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,394,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 1,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

