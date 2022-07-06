Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 691.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

