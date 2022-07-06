Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 712 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 234.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.