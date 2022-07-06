Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

