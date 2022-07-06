Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.