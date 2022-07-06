Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

