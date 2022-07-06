Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

IEF traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.07. 193,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

