Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 691.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 38,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 212,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.90. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,904. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.