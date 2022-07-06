Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 383.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.15. 104,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

