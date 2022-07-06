Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 786.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.07. 193,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

