Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 466 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

