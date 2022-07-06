Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

