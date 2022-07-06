Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average of $257.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

