Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,475 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

