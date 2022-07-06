Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.24% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.