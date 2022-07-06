Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

