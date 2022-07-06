Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

