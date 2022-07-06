Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

