Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. 158,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.